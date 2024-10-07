Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $41.49 and last traded at $41.11, with a volume of 71974 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.39.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 2,910.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $55,000.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

