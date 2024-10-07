Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 698 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 50.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 528.6% during the 4th quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 217.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, September 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 14th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Daiwa America downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 5,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $930,113.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,131,683.38. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.1 %

JNJ traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $160.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,502,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,063,021. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $143.13 and a 1 year high of $168.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $162.60 and its 200-day moving average is $154.30.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.11. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 46.34% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The business had revenue of $22.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th were issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

