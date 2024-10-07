McLean Asset Management Corp Has $269,000 Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

McLean Asset Management Corp trimmed its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,830 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,000,267 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $244,754,000 after acquiring an additional 916,772 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,490,492,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 556,658 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $68,113,000 after acquiring an additional 22,568 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 175,900 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $21,523,000 after acquiring an additional 51,400 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 555.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 956,788 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $117,599,000 after acquiring an additional 810,923 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.20.

Walt Disney Trading Down 2.9 %

DIS stock traded down $2.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $92.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,968,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,107,581. The company has a market cap of $168.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $79.23 and a 12 month high of $123.74.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In related news, Director Calvin Mcdonald bought 11,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.06 per share, with a total value of $999,965.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,897,943.78. This represents a 100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.