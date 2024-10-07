McLean Asset Management Corp Acquires 66 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

McLean Asset Management Corp grew its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,010 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 14,855 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 77,355 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,543,000 after purchasing an additional 11,710 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 390,842 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,342,000 after purchasing an additional 6,022 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 73,035 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 12,664 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $224.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Dbs Bank downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.90.

Applied Materials Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $1.84 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $200.13. 3,664,507 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,061,268. The company has a fifty day moving average of $194.49 and a 200 day moving average of $209.98. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.21 and a 12 month high of $255.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.54.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.10. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 39.99%. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.39%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

