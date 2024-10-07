Fulton Bank N.A. Has $2.81 Million Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,051 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $2,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Aptiv during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $343,760,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Aptiv during the first quarter worth $335,426,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 15.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,861,135 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $905,681,000 after buying an additional 1,764,844 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC bought a new stake in Aptiv during the first quarter valued at $85,880,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in Aptiv by 13.7% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,515,074 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $529,212,000 after acquiring an additional 905,431 shares during the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APTV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Aptiv from $118.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Fox Advisors downgraded shares of Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $90.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Aptiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aptiv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.31.

APTV traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $70.47. 1,757,852 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,989,354. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $63.62 and a 1 year high of $99.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.52.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

