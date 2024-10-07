Fulton Bank N.A. Raises Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,727 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sachetta LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 50.0% during the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 65.8% during the first quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 48.9% during the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 67 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on LMT. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Susquehanna upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com cut Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $483.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Melius upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $704.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $568.31.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total transaction of $2,048,556.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,574,850.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

NYSE:LMT traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $605.54. 1,102,108 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,065,239. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $565.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $500.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $413.92 and a 1 year high of $611.59.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.66. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 95.03% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $3.30 dividend. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.15. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.10%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

See Also

