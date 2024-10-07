Fulton Bank N.A. Has $2.59 Million Stock Position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,158 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in National Grid were worth $2,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its position in National Grid by 119.8% in the first quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in National Grid in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in National Grid in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in National Grid in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in National Grid in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NGG has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Citigroup downgraded shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of National Grid in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

National Grid Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE NGG traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $65.48. 534,259 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 543,938. National Grid plc has a one year low of $55.13 and a one year high of $73.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.67. The stock has a market cap of $51.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

National Grid Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

