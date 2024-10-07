Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 1,120 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Fulton Bank N.A. cut its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $2,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Tyson Foods by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 63,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 5,175 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 149.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 11,425 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,388,000 after acquiring an additional 44,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

NYSE TSN traded down $0.32 on Monday, reaching $58.23. 1,276,254 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,506,415. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.94 and a fifty-two week high of $66.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.64.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.97%. The company had revenue of $13.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is -110.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on TSN shares. StockNews.com raised Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Stephens began coverage on Tyson Foods in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Tyson Foods from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Tyson Foods from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.22.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

