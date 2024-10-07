Fulton Bank N.A. Purchases 2,416 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,288 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 2,416 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 498.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 335 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total value of $299,916.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,697,682.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,054 shares in the company, valued at $7,057,327.62. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total transaction of $299,916.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,697,682.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.12.

Starbucks Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Starbucks stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $96.09. The stock had a trading volume of 7,477,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,678,002. The firm has a market cap of $108.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $71.55 and a 12 month high of $107.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.91 and its 200 day moving average is $84.33.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.93. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.16% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

