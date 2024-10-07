Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 2,311 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Fulton Bank N.A. lowered its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,311 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 93.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,643,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $453,854,000 after acquiring an additional 5,632,493 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,338,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $401,663,000 after buying an additional 103,565 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,932,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $346,957,000 after buying an additional 299,196 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,931,783 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $191,600,000 after buying an additional 311,523 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,840,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $149,698,000 after buying an additional 1,261,598 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TFC. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Truist Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.45.

Truist Financial Price Performance

TFC stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.00. The stock had a trading volume of 7,169,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,227,383. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $56.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.05. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $26.91 and a 52-week high of $45.31.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.18% and a negative net margin of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -157.58%.

Insider Transactions at Truist Financial

In other news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 6,688 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $295,208.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 6,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $295,208.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. acquired 57,300 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.96 per share, for a total transaction of $2,518,908.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 569,271 shares in the company, valued at $25,025,153.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

