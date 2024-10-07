Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) is Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc’s 7th Largest Position

Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc grew its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 953,742 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,011 shares during the period. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF makes up about 3.7% of Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $48,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JAAA. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,216,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $9,031,000. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $75,315,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $393,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $156,000.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA JAAA traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,774,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,282,099. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a one year low of $49.87 and a one year high of $50.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.76 and its 200-day moving average is $50.73.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Cuts Dividend

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.2641 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

