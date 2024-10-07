iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) Shares Sold by SMI Advisory Services LLC

SMI Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Free Report) by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,430 shares during the period. SMI Advisory Services LLC owned 0.11% of iShares Europe ETF worth $1,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IEV. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in iShares Europe ETF during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF in the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Unionview LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF in the first quarter valued at about $210,000.

iShares Europe ETF Price Performance

IEV traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $56.80. 40,982 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,728. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.08. iShares Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $45.43 and a 1-year high of $59.06.

iShares Europe ETF Profile

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

