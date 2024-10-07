Fulton Bank N.A. Buys 9,947 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,528 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,947 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $3,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC now owns 32,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 12,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 22,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 14,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTIP traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.84. The company had a trading volume of 737,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,171,431. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $46.89 and a 1-year high of $49.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.308 per share. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

