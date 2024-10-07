Fulton Bank N.A. Has $3.58 Million Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Fulton Bank N.A. cut its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $3,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 8,983 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Travelers Companies Stock Down 4.3 %
NYSE:TRV traded down $10.24 on Monday, hitting $225.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,207,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,319,273. The business’s fifty day moving average is $226.20 and its 200 day moving average is $218.56. The company has a market cap of $51.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.33 and a 52 week high of $243.48.
Travelers Companies Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 31.20%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts recently commented on TRV shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $221.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $213.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.05.
Insider Activity at Travelers Companies
In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.44, for a total transaction of $2,114,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,820,409.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Travelers Companies Profile
The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.
