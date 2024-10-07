Fulton Bank N.A. Increases Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $5,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Value Partners Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Everpar Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE ROP traded down $6.99 on Monday, reaching $537.87. 388,655 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 498,876. The company has a 50 day moving average of $546.04 and a 200 day moving average of $545.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $474.46 and a fifty-two week high of $579.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.66 billion, a PE ratio of 39.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $0.02. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ROP shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $625.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $617.00 to $635.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $674.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Wolfe Research downgraded Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $616.00.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.34, for a total value of $77,047.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,251,959.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

