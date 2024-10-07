Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Acquired by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,685 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 410 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Target were worth $5,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Target in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Richard H. Gomez sold 6,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total transaction of $997,715.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 123,551 shares in the company, valued at $19,418,510.67. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Richard H. Gomez sold 6,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total transaction of $997,715.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 123,551 shares in the company, valued at $19,418,510.67. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.13, for a total transaction of $153,130.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,276 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,173.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,348 shares of company stock valued at $8,290,995 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

TGT stock traded down $3.88 on Monday, hitting $149.00. 3,296,720 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,996,393. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $103.74 and a 1-year high of $181.86. The stock has a market cap of $68.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $149.11 and a 200-day moving average of $153.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.39. Target had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 33.10%. The business had revenue of $25.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.28%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TGT shares. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Target from $174.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Daiwa America raised shares of Target to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Target from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Target from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.69.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

