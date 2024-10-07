Fulton Bank N.A. Decreases Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Fulton Bank N.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,188 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,367 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Kwmg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 11,325 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 4.1% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 4,896 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.0% during the third quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 29.8% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,312 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $262.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $272.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.54.

In other news, CAO Dan Clayton Griggs, Jr. sold 6,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.82, for a total transaction of $1,684,262.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,334,678.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Margrethe R. Vagell sold 5,730 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.45, for a total transaction of $1,555,408.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,940.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Dan Clayton Griggs, Jr. sold 6,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.82, for a total value of $1,684,262.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,334,678.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOW stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $268.54. The company had a trading volume of 2,301,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,477,624. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $249.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.95. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $181.85 and a one year high of $274.16. The firm has a market cap of $153.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.10.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $23.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.93 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.25% and a negative return on equity of 47.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.56 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.95%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

