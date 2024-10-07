Fulton Bank N.A. Purchases 1,156 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,969 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $7,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 126,093,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,808,081,000 after acquiring an additional 15,845,037 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,111,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,676,957,000 after acquiring an additional 501,969 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,009,766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,525,380,000 after acquiring an additional 495,879 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,570,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,122,772,000 after acquiring an additional 629,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,418,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,116,600,000 after acquiring an additional 743,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $192.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $205.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.00.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $0.38 on Monday, reaching $151.12. The stock had a trading volume of 5,890,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,820,800. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $135.37 and a 1 year high of $170.17. The company has a market cap of $278.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $145.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.38). Chevron had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $51.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 59.98%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

