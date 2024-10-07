The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Bought by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 80.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,133 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,072 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $3,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SHW. Conning Inc. boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 1.9% during the second quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,606 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 4.5% during the second quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 690 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 2.2% during the second quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 1,403 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 1.3% in the second quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.9% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SHW. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $392.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $418.00 price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $370.39.

In related news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 14,520 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.83, for a total value of $5,326,371.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,301,041.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sherwin-Williams stock traded down $3.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $367.78. The stock had a trading volume of 805,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,555,233. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $232.06 and a twelve month high of $385.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.78 billion, a PE ratio of 39.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $363.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $331.10.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.19. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.58% and a net margin of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

