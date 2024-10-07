Fulton Bank N.A. Has $5.88 Million Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Fulton Bank N.A. lessened its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,044 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $5,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 6,791 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,097 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 6,477 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup downgraded TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Loop Capital raised their target price on TJX Companies from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.76.

TJX Companies Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of TJX Companies stock traded down $2.56 during trading on Monday, reaching $112.13. 6,345,241 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,330,401. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.92 and a twelve month high of $121.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $115.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.89.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.22%.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total transaction of $1,763,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 536,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,018,835.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

