SMI Advisory Services LLC Has $8.05 Million Holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG)

SMI Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG – Free Report) by 265.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 188,173 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136,667 shares during the period. Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of SMI Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. SMI Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.50% of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF worth $8,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,249,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,009,000 after buying an additional 112,800 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 684,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,068,000 after buying an additional 98,955 shares during the period. Kowal Investment Group LLC grew its position in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 3,427.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 659,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,009,000 after purchasing an additional 641,259 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 623,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,448,000 after purchasing an additional 322,190 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 507,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,534,000 after purchasing an additional 29,476 shares during the period.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF Stock Performance

BATS:FBCG traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $42.37. 185,336 shares of the company traded hands. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.50 and a beta of 1.47.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF Profile

The Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (FBCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of fundamentally-selected global growth stocks. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. FBCG was launched on Jun 3, 2020 and is managed by Fidelity.

