48,404 Shares in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) Purchased by SMI Advisory Services LLC

SMI Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 48,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,873,000. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF accounts for about 1.3% of SMI Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. SMI Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.28% of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 26.9% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 7,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 62.0% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 4,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 101.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 6,605 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:XHB traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $121.33. 1,971,672 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,440,371. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.38. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 52 week low of $69.32 and a 52 week high of $125.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.20.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

