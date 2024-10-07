Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Shares Sold by McLean Asset Management Corp

McLean Asset Management Corp cut its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VGIT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 322.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,096,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,045,588,000 after buying an additional 52,754,036 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 126,282.4% in the second quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,485,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,072,000 after buying an additional 21,468,000 shares during the last quarter. Nepc LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $263,750,000. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $200,889,000. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $54,902,000.

Shares of VGIT traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $59.44. The company had a trading volume of 2,687,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,503,566. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.78. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52-week low of $56.07 and a 52-week high of $60.82.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1851 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

