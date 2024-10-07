McLean Asset Management Corp Sells 49 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

McLean Asset Management Corp lessened its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,966,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,379,676,000 after purchasing an additional 338,494 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth $1,580,776,000. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 934.0% in the 1st quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,434,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,525,067,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,568 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,199,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,532,904,000 after purchasing an additional 33,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 18,691.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,777,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762,571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock traded down $5.22 on Monday, reaching $482.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,105,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,605,496. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $342.35 and a 52 week high of $503.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $469.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $461.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.677 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

