McLean Asset Management Corp Lowers Stock Position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

McLean Asset Management Corp reduced its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,224 shares during the period. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for 1.6% of McLean Asset Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. McLean Asset Management Corp owned 0.09% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $5,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVEM. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000.

NYSEARCA AVEM traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $66.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,475. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.63. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $50.65 and a 1 year high of $66.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.88.

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

