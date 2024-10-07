McLean Asset Management Corp Lowers Stock Position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Posted by on Oct 7th, 2024

McLean Asset Management Corp reduced its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEMFree Report) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,224 shares during the period. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for 1.6% of McLean Asset Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. McLean Asset Management Corp owned 0.09% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $5,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVEM. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA AVEM traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $66.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,475. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.63. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $50.65 and a 1 year high of $66.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.88.

About Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF

(Free Report)

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.