McLean Asset Management Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

McLean Asset Management Corp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 944 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 1.1% of McLean Asset Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,440,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,191,386,000 after purchasing an additional 4,116,234 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,121,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,047,889,000 after purchasing an additional 391,042 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 33.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,765,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $686,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179,857 shares during the period. AlTi Global Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.4% during the second quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 6,655,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $521,308,000 after purchasing an additional 517,329 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 31.0% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 5,825,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $456,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,019 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

EFA traded down $0.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $82.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,323,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,227,527. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $65.68 and a one year high of $84.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.94.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

