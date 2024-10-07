McLean Asset Management Corp Has $404,000 Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

McLean Asset Management Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,249 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VXUS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 28.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,423,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,919,911,000 after purchasing an additional 10,681,472 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 419.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,864,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,727,000 after buying an additional 2,312,780 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 66.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,038,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,833,000 after buying an additional 2,003,672 shares during the last quarter. First American Financial Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $115,287,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1,745.9% during the first quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,960,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,230,000 after buying an additional 1,854,479 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

VXUS traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $64.48. 2,379,774 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,028,201. The stock has a market cap of $79.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $50.95 and a twelve month high of $65.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.21.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.272 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.