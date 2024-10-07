Kwmg LLC Boosts Stock Position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Kwmg LLC lifted its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the quarter. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF comprises 1.1% of Kwmg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Kwmg LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $11,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 11,264.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 14,316,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,183,000 after acquiring an additional 14,190,276 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,924,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,717,000 after purchasing an additional 159,134 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,714,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,801,000 after purchasing an additional 125,092 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,632,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,215,000 after purchasing an additional 104,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,470,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,638,000 after purchasing an additional 23,513 shares during the period.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF stock traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $94.49. 234,967 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,242. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.00. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.57 and a fifty-two week high of $95.39.

About Avantis U.S. Equity ETF

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

