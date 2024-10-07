Wacoal (OTCMKTS:WACLY) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Wacoal Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:WACLY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $155.25 and last traded at $155.25, with a volume of 759 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $148.88.

Wacoal Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $144.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -29.19 and a beta of 0.11.

Get Wacoal alerts:

Wacoal (OTCMKTS:WACLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $298.04 million during the quarter. Wacoal had a negative net margin of 4.77% and a negative return on equity of 4.07%.

About Wacoal

Wacoal Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacturing, wholesale, and retail sale of intimate apparel, outerwear, sportswear, and other textile products and accessories in Japan, Asia, Oceania, the United States, and Europe. The company operates through Wacoal Business (Domestic), Wacoal Business (Overseas), Peach John Business, and Other Businesses segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wacoal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacoal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.