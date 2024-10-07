Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.20 and last traded at $9.17, with a volume of 1148199 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Prosus to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th.

Get Prosus alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PROSY

Prosus Trading Up 1.3 %

Prosus Company Profile

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.19.

(Get Free Report)

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses in Asia, Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, education technology, etail, ventures, social, and other internet platforms. The company was formerly known as Myriad International Holdings N.V.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Prosus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.