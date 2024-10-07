AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACAY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.56 and last traded at $4.56, with a volume of 9058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.09.
AAC Technologies Trading Up 11.6 %
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.54.
About AAC Technologies
AAC Technologies Holdings Inc, an investment holding company, provides solutions for smart devices in Mainland China, Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China, Taiwan, other Asian countries, the United States, and Europe. The company operates through Acoustics Product, Electromagnetic Drives and Precision Mechanics, Optics Products, Sensor and Semiconductor Products, and other products segments.
