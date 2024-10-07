Power Solutions International (OTCMKTS:PSIX) Hits New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Power Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSIX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.65 and last traded at $22.40, with a volume of 194683 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Power Solutions International from $10.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Power Solutions International Trading Up 6.9 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.38. The company has a market cap of $517.28 million, a PE ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.92.

Power Solutions International (OTCMKTS:PSIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.36. Power Solutions International had a return on equity of 1,360.71% and a net margin of 10.51%. The firm had revenue of $110.59 million for the quarter.

Power Solutions International Company Profile

Power Solutions International, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells engines and power systems in the United States, North America, the Pacific Rim, Europe, and internationally. The company offers engine blocks integrated with fuel system parts, as well as completely packaged power systems, that include combinations of front accessory drives, cooling systems, electronic systems, air intake systems, fuel systems, housings, power takeoff systems, exhaust systems, hydraulic systems, enclosures, brackets, hoses, tubes, packaging, telematics, and other assembled componentry.

