Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIF) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Soitec SA (OTCMKTS:SLOIF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $95.10 and last traded at $95.10, with a volume of 77 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.83.
Soitec Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.49.
About Soitec
Soitec SA designs and manufactures semiconductor materials worldwide. Its products are used to manufacture chips that are used in smart phones, tablets, computers, IT servers, and data centers, as well as electronic components in cars, connected devices, and industrial and medical equipment. It provides CONNECT Radio Frequency Silicon-on-Insulator (RF-SOI) for smartphone front-end modules; CONNECT Piezoelectric-on-Insulator RF filters for smartphone; and CONNECT RF gallium nitride for 5g infrastructure base stations and smartphones, as well as CONNECT Fully Depleted Silicon-On-Insulator (FD-SOI).
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Soitec
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Ciena Stock Powers the AI Cloud Boom—Don’t Miss Out
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- Affirm’s Path to Profitability Elevates with Interest Rate Cuts
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- RPM International Thrives in Rate-Cut Driven Construction Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Soitec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soitec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.