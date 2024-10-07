BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDF) Reaches New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Shares of BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $42.00 and last traded at $42.00, with a volume of 180775 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.98.

BYD Stock Up 7.1 %

The company has a market cap of $121.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.08.

Get BYD alerts:

BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.33 billion for the quarter.

About BYD

BYD Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in automobiles and batteries business in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Mobile Handset Components, Assembly Service and Other Products; and Automobiles and Related Products and Other Products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BYD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BYD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.