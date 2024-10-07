iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $56.55 and last traded at $56.06, with a volume of 8276513 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.10.

iShares MSCI India ETF Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INDA. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 8,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 76,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,292,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 12,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI India ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

