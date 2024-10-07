Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.59 and last traded at $18.40, with a volume of 24164 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.24.

Commerzbank Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.52 and a 200-day moving average of $15.46. The company has a quick ratio of 32.55, a current ratio of 31.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.99.

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.09). Commerzbank had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Commerzbank AG will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commerzbank Company Profile

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market products and services to private and small business customers, corporate, financial service providers, and institutional clients in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients.

