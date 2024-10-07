Kwmg LLC Has $15.84 Million Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Kwmg LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,357 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,737 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Kwmg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $15,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. FC Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 52,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,288,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,853,000. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 262,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,646,000 after purchasing an additional 19,436 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA STIP traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $100.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 428,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,339. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $96.68 and a 12 month high of $101.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.71.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

