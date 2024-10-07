Prentice Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,484 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Prentice Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,484 shares during the quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 30.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,690,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,103,000 after buying an additional 10,546,138 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 13.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,382,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,482 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,076,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,234,000 after purchasing an additional 443,033 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,833,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,837,000 after buying an additional 1,317,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,615,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,463,000 after buying an additional 14,611 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of NYSEARCA JPST remained flat at $50.48 during mid-day trading on Monday. 4,388,330 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,943,018. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.97 and a 52 week high of $50.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.58 and a 200 day moving average of $50.45.
The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
