Prentice Wealth Management LLC Acquires 342 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Prentice Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 93.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 708 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Value Partners Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 7.0% during the third quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 3,304 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC increased its position in Intuit by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 884 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Intuit by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,363 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 33.7% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ INTU traded down $8.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $602.43. 1,490,718 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,330,847. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $168.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $632.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $629.49. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $473.56 and a one year high of $676.62.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 14.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 775 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.31, for a total value of $466,015.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,451 shares in the company, valued at $2,676,430.81. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.31, for a total transaction of $466,015.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,676,430.81. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 2,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.76, for a total transaction of $1,849,183.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,575.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,297 shares of company stock worth $32,750,926. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $690.00 to $795.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on Intuit from $745.00 to $740.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Intuit from $730.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $760.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Intuit from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $750.00 to $685.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $735.71.

Check Out Our Latest Report on INTU

Intuit Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.