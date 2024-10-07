Chemistry Wealth Management LLC Has $5.53 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Chemistry Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,154 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises about 1.3% of Chemistry Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Etfidea LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.3% in the second quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 2,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the second quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 15.2% in the second quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.0% during the second quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $121.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $157.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.18.

XOM stock traded up $1.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $125.93. 6,063,569 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,804,092. The company has a 50-day moving average of $116.31 and a 200-day moving average of $116.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $496.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.36. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $95.77 and a 1 year high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. Analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

