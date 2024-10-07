Kwmg LLC Sells 6,242 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Kwmg LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 259,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,242 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 2.5% of Kwmg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $24,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 91.3% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Davis Capital Management raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVW traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $94.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,837,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,043,448. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.94 and a 200-day moving average of $89.31. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $65.53 and a 52-week high of $97.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

