Moonbeam (GLMR) Trading Down 7.2% This Week

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 7th. One Moonbeam coin can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000266 BTC on exchanges. Moonbeam has a total market cap of $152.04 million and approximately $3.96 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Moonbeam has traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.99 or 0.00042715 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00008201 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00013051 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00007301 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002378 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00004032 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Moonbeam Profile

Moonbeam uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam's total supply is 1,140,161,406 coins and its circulating supply is 904,850,939 coins. Moonbeam's official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

