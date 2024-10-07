Covenant Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $2.81 Million (COVN)

Covenant (COVN) traded up 12.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. One Covenant token can now be purchased for $0.0261 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Covenant has a market cap of $2.81 million and approximately $13,753.91 worth of Covenant was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Covenant has traded down 24.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Covenant

Covenant was first traded on November 21st, 2021. Covenant’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 107,710,230 tokens. The official website for Covenant is covenantchild.game. Covenant’s official message board is medium.com/@covenantchild. Covenant’s official Twitter account is @covenantchild_o and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Covenant Child is a strategic RPG genre. It has a structure of developing characters and equipment by collecting materials through battles and farming and upgrading towns with the obtained materials.

Covenant token is an ERC-20 governance token for the decentralized ecosystem of Covenant Child.

[Telegram](https://t.me/CovenantChild%5FGlobal)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/rZhwRe7hgP)[Medium](https://medium.com/@CovenantChild)”

Buying and Selling Covenant

