Monero (XMR) Trading Down 5.5% Over Last Week

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. During the last week, Monero has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar. One Monero coin can now be bought for about $146.15 or 0.00231277 BTC on popular exchanges. Monero has a total market cap of $2.70 billion and $48.14 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,194.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $328.22 or 0.00519385 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00009498 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $65.62 or 0.00103832 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.81 or 0.00029769 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.23 or 0.00030427 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.52 or 0.00073621 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000304 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Monero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,446,744 coins. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

