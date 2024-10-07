ArbDoge AI (AIDOGE) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

ArbDoge AI (AIDOGE) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. One ArbDoge AI token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ArbDoge AI has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar. ArbDoge AI has a market cap of $67.96 million and approximately $9.52 million worth of ArbDoge AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 46.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000090 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $158.28 or 0.00250465 BTC.

ArbDoge AI Token Profile

ArbDoge AI’s launch date was April 15th, 2023. ArbDoge AI’s total supply is 191,609,763,385,755,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 174,696,993,047,725,000 tokens. ArbDoge AI’s official Twitter account is @arbdoge_ai. The official message board for ArbDoge AI is medium.com/@arbdogeai. ArbDoge AI’s official website is arbdoge.ai.

ArbDoge AI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ArbDoge AI (AIDOGE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Arbitrum platform. ArbDoge AI has a current supply of 191,609,763,385,755,008 with 174,455,896,934,211,008 in circulation. The last known price of ArbDoge AI is 0 USD and is up 11.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 80 active market(s) with $7,190,377.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arbdoge.ai/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArbDoge AI directly using U.S. dollars.

