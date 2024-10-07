pufETH Price Tops $2,516.17 on Major Exchanges (PUFETH)

pufETH (PUFETH) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 7th. One pufETH token can now be bought for approximately $2,516.17 or 0.03981621 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, pufETH has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. pufETH has a market cap of $374.53 million and approximately $2.40 million worth of pufETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About pufETH

pufETH launched on January 30th, 2024. pufETH’s total supply is 527,357 tokens and its circulating supply is 148,847 tokens. The official message board for pufETH is medium.com/@puffer.fi. pufETH’s official website is www.puffer.fi. The Reddit community for pufETH is https://reddit.com/r/puffer_finance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. pufETH’s official Twitter account is @puffer_finance.

pufETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “pufETH (PUFETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. pufETH has a current supply of 527,357.04699952. The last known price of pufETH is 2,507.91744225 USD and is up 3.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $3,362,907.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.puffer.fi.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pufETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pufETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy pufETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

