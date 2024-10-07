Steem 1-Day Volume Reaches $16.02 Million (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. One Steem coin can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000286 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Steem has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. Steem has a market capitalization of $85.67 million and $16.02 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,194.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $328.22 or 0.00519385 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00009498 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.62 or 0.00103832 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.81 or 0.00029769 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.15 or 0.00231277 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.23 or 0.00030427 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.52 or 0.00073621 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Steem Coin Profile

STEEM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 473,243,020 coins. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Steem is steem.com. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Steem

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

