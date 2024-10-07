USDB (USDB) Price Down 0.2% Over Last 7 Days

USDB (USDB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. USDB has a total market cap of $236.25 million and $6.39 million worth of USDB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDB token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001577 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, USDB has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 46.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000090 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.28 or 0.00250465 BTC.

USDB Profile

USDB’s total supply is 237,123,944 tokens. The official website for USDB is blast.io/en. USDB’s official Twitter account is @blast_l2.

USDB Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USDB (USDB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Blast platform. USDB has a current supply of 237,205,036.32724035. The last known price of USDB is 0.99847665 USD and is up 0.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 102 active market(s) with $3,261,671.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blast.io/en.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

