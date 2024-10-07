Synapse (SYN) One Day Trading Volume Hits $6.22 Million

Synapse (SYN) traded up 7.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. Over the last seven days, Synapse has traded up 1.6% against the dollar. One Synapse token can now be bought for about $0.48 or 0.00000765 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Synapse has a total market capitalization of $87.07 million and approximately $6.22 million worth of Synapse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Synapse

Synapse was first traded on August 29th, 2021. Synapse’s total supply is 213,219,128 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,209,601 tokens. Synapse’s official message board is medium.com/@synapseprotocol. The official website for Synapse is synapseprotocol.com. Synapse’s official Twitter account is @synapseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Synapse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Synapse (SYN) is a cross-chain interoperability token of the Synapse Protocol, enabling seamless asset bridging, swaps, and communication across multiple blockchains through its Synapse Interchain Network. SYN is used for governance, liquidity provider incentives, and transaction fees.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synapse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Synapse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Synapse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

