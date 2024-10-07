Zcash Price Hits $29.28 on Exchanges (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. Zcash has a total market cap of $478.15 million and approximately $70.57 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zcash coin can now be purchased for about $29.28 or 0.00046339 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Zcash has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.47 or 0.00035554 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00012550 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000403 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000079 BTC.

About Zcash

Zcash (ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. Zcash’s official website is z.cash. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Zcash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

